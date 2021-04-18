Meridian Network (LOCK) Hits Market Cap of $1.66 Million

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Meridian Network has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $324,191.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network is a coin. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

