Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock Position Increased by Brookside Equity Partners LLC

Brookside Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 498,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Meta Financial Group accounts for 4.0% of Brookside Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brookside Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $22,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CASH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $10,259,000. Second Curve Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,560,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,089,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,069,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,226 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Financial Group stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.37. The company had a trading volume of 89,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

In other news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $30,859.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,909.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $86,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $225,557 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CASH shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

