Meta Market Cap Achieves $47.61 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 18th. In the last seven days, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One Meta coin can now be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major exchanges. Meta has a market capitalization of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00063282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00020020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.62 or 0.00682011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00085657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00038190 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta (MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable. Meta’s official website is mstable.org. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

