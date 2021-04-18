Method Finance (MTHD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.85 Million

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Method Finance has a market capitalization of $12.35 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Method Finance has traded 164.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Method Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00070878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00088450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.89 or 0.00666629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00039483 BTC.

Method Finance Coin Profile

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,238,028 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Method Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Method Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Method Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Method Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.