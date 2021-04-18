MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus raised their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

NYSE MET traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $63.07. 4,072,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,739,009. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $63.06.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.