MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.12.

Shares of MGP opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.98 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average is $31.28.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.495 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.98%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

