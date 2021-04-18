Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Short Interest Up 40.6% in March

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 414,000 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the March 15th total of 294,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,140.0 days.

OTCMKTS MICCF opened at $38.11 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.81.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

