Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Price Hits $17.09 on Top Exchanges (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $35.13 million and $213,461.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for $17.09 or 0.00031551 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00064977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.67 or 0.00278156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $382.13 or 0.00705444 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00025628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,495.25 or 1.00604009 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $457.64 or 0.00844853 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 2,055,691 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

