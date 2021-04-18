Mirrored iShares Silver Trust 24 Hour Volume Reaches $159,341.00 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for $24.28 or 0.00044047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $31.88 million and $159,341.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00065694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $152.76 or 0.00277084 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004334 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00026262 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.08 or 0.00709384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,963.80 or 0.99699500 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.92 or 0.00850578 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,313,029 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

