Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of MMSMY remained flat at $$6.80 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $7.93.

About Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells nonferrous metal products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts & Components, and Affiliates Coordination. It manufactures engineered powders comprising ultra-fine powders for electronic materials, powder metallurgy, and solder powders; rare metals, such as tantalumu and niobium oxides and carbides, and cerium oxide abrasives; battery materials, including hydrogen storage alloys, and lithium manganese oxides and nickel-lithium materials; catalysts; copper foils; PVD materials; and ceramics for electronic components.

