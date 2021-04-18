MKM Partners Lowers Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $216.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target decreased by MKM Partners from $219.00 to $216.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STZ. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.90.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $238.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $151.25 and a 1 year high of $242.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.09. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,794,000 after purchasing an additional 908,033 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,371,000 after purchasing an additional 470,067 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,700,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,585,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

