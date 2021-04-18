ModiHost (AIM) Trading Down 8.7% This Week

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, ModiHost has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ModiHost has a total market capitalization of $207,471.16 and $48,857.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ModiHost alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00068655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $377.21 or 0.00681115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00088367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00038503 BTC.

About ModiHost

ModiHost (CRYPTO:AIM) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io. The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ModiHost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ModiHost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ModiHost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.