Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.58

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $97.58 and last traded at $97.02, with a volume of 32986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.95.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.36.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

