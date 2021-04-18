Morgan Stanley Boosts Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $45.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Teradata from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.80.

TDC opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.49. Teradata has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David E. Kepler sold 42,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $2,001,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,768.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $309,872.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,400,487.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,246 shares of company stock worth $3,744,083. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

