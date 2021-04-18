Morgan Stanley Increases Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $57.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The firm has a market cap of $222.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.52.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

