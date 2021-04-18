Morgan Stanley Increases The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $41.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.27% from the company’s current price.

CG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.96.

NASDAQ CG opened at $39.70 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,950,177.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,909,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,406,681.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,960,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 94,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

