Morgan Stanley Purchases 523,708 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 2,995.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523,708 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Asana worth $15,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Asana by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 87,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 37,323 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Asana by 19,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,495,000 after buying an additional 1,493,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

In other news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $769,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,621,663 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $33.54 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

