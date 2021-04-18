Morgan Stanley Raises LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $116.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LYB. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.05.

NYSE:LYB opened at $107.55 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $112.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.87 and a 200 day moving average of $91.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

