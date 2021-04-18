Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mplx traded as high as $26.81 and last traded at $26.69, with a volume of 34313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 20,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

