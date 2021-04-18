Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.31

Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.31 and last traded at $45.05, with a volume of 1114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.08.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $675.85 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

In other news, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $94,375.00. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,931. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,924,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $565,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mueller Industries by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,682,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,847,000 after purchasing an additional 517,632 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Mueller Industries by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 784,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,541,000 after purchasing an additional 388,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mueller Industries by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,793,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,977,000 after purchasing an additional 382,659 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

