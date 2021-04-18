N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,185 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $276.47 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $167.07 and a 12-month high of $276.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.33.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

