Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,004 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,031,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $140.64. The company had a trading volume of 123,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,306,450. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.86 and a 200-day moving average of $142.19. The company has a market capitalization of $396.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.