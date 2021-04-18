Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $316,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $126.48 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $128.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.48 and its 200-day moving average is $126.31.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

