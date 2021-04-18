Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Sells 55 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.05.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $256.76. 38,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,645. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $147.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

