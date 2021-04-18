Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Sells 568 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $81.10. The company had a trading volume of 108,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,020,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.51 and a 200-day moving average of $77.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,131 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,677,453. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

