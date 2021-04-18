Name Changing Token (NCT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $268,723.00

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Name Changing Token has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $268,723.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00071489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00089745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.18 or 0.00668887 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00040465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Name Changing Token Profile

Name Changing Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,443,813 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

