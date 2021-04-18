NANJCOIN (NANJ) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. NANJCOIN has a market cap of $396,641.79 and $42.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NANJCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NANJCOIN has traded down 75.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00062457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00019313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $360.92 or 0.00667264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00084713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00037048 BTC.

NANJCOIN Coin Profile

NANJ is a coin. It launched on February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 coins. NANJCOIN’s official website is nanjcoin.com. NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “NANJCOIN is a hybrid ERC20/223 standard Ethereum token. ERC20 is currently the most common standard used by Ethereum tokens, however, ERC223 is getting attention as an upwardly compatible and improved version of the ERC20 standard. ERC223 tokens are unaffected by the ERC20 defect in which users’ tokens become unusable if accidentally sent to the contract address. A change in specifications has also led to processing fees for ERC223 tokens sent to contract addresses being halved. As the ERC223 standard is compatible with ERC20, ERC223 is also compatible with the multitude of services and tools available for ERC20 tokens. Future merits include its planned ability to function with revolutionary technologies likes Raiden and Plasma. ERC20/223 hybrids have the ability to send airdrops quickly to large numbers of people with minimal fees, perform lockups, and attach messages to transactions. “

NANJCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NANJCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NANJCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

