National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Down 29.1% in March

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NABZY stock remained flat at $$10.45 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 93,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,712. National Australia Bank has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

