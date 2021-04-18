National Bank Financial Weighs in on Metro Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Metro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Metro from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Metro from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Metro from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$63.00.

Shares of MRU opened at C$58.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$52.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$56.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

