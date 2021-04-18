National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,664,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,645 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.44% of National Bank worth $54,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Bank by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 38,894 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of National Bank by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of National Bank by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 33,965 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

National Bank stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.05. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $81.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.43 million. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

