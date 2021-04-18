Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives $14.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

NAVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Navient stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. Navient has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Navient by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 45,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

