NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Holdings Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,260 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 11.0% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 240,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $860,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 252,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 38,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,808,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Shares of NEO opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average is $48.58. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,644.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

