Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 151.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,315 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $546.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $527.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.00. The stock has a market cap of $242.06 billion, a PE ratio of 88.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $393.60 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.45.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

