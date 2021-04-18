Netflix (NFLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Netflix to post earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Netflix to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $546.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix has a one year low of $393.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $527.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.00. The company has a market capitalization of $242.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.45.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

