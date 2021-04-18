Neurotech International Limited (ASX:NTI) Insider Krista Bates Purchases 270,000 Shares

Neurotech International Limited (ASX:NTI) insider Krista Bates bought 270,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$19,980.00 ($14,271.43).

Neurotech International Company Profile

Neurotech International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, development, and manufacture of medical devices and solutions in Australia. Its product includes Mente Autism, a portable electroencephalographic medical device that uses neuro feedback to relax the minds of children with autism spectrum disorder.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Neurotech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurotech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.