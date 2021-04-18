New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Short Interest Up 43.8% in March

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the March 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1,033.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,584,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,481,000 after buying an additional 2,356,153 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,157,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,820,000 after acquiring an additional 863,871 shares during the period. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,928,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 25,869.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 285,083 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $13,308,000. 38.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

New Fortress Energy stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.42. 987,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $65.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.