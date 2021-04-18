News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Position Trimmed by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in News were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in News by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 146,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 109,817 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of News by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 258,209 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWSA opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64. News Co. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

