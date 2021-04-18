News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 148,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,707,363 shares.The stock last traded at $26.87 and had previously closed at $26.61.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get News alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in News by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in News in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in News by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in News by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 96,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.