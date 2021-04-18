NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Price Target Raised to $22.50 at Raymond James

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $21.50 to $22.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 1,712.96 and a current ratio of 1,712.96. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $21.48.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. This is an increase from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,257.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NREF. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 28,984 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

