Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Position Trimmed by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $153.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $1,876,875.00. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total value of $726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,765,092.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,228 shares of company stock worth $20,353,973 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.