NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,130,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,865 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $85,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.9% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 299,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after buying an additional 26,553 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 106.6% during the first quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 73,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $80.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $158.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

