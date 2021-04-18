NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,898 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 13,568 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners makes up approximately 6.4% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,758 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $169,084,000 after purchasing an additional 122,590 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,995,225 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $133,780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,883,141 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $126,256,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 939,331 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $62,982,000 after acquiring an additional 61,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.92.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $74.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $42.39 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.70.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

