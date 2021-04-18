NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Short Interest Update

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the March 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NGL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. 1,930,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. NGL Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $7.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $263.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.82.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($3.24). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 43.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.