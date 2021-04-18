NiSource (NYSE:NI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nearly 75% of NiSource's investment is recouped within 18 months through rate, which provides necessary funds to strengthen its infrastructure. The company plans to invest $40 billion in the long-term utility infrastructure modernization program. The ongoing investments will further boost the reliability of natural gas and electric operations and help the company offer efficient services to its expanding customer base. Also, the utility continues to add clean power assets. NiSource's shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. However, the utility is exposed to variability in cash flows associated with volatility in natural gas prices. Despite efforts made to maintain its assets, the old machineries may turn defunct and cause unplanned outages. The pandemic lowered demand from the commercial and the industrial customers.”

Get NiSource alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NiSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NiSource presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.11.

NYSE:NI opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in NiSource by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NiSource by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in NiSource by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 161,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in NiSource by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NiSource (NI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.