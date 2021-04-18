Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 1,135,834 BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,135,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,504,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $44.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.17. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Equities research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,508.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

