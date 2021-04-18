Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 605,535 FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 605,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,412,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in FirstCash by 265.3% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in FirstCash by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstCash by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,014,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

FCFS stock opened at $69.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.36. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $77.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

