Norges Bank Buys New Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 524,476 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,907,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.49% of Insight Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $102.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.00 and a 12 month high of $102.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.62 and a 200-day moving average of $76.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

