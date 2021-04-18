Norges Bank Buys Shares of 813,848 OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 813,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,195,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.61% of OneMain as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in OneMain by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in OneMain by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on OneMain from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $55.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $3.95 dividend. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.23%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

