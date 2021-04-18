Norges Bank Invests $38.58 Million in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,972,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,583,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OUT. Barrington Research increased their target price on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

NYSE OUT opened at $23.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average is $19.12.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. Research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.