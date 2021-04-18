Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 401,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $40,790,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,331.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.83.

AMG opened at $157.50 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.80 and a fifty-two week high of $159.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

